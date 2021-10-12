NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury names Snyder as Deputy City Clerk

Connie Snyder, a 10-year Salisbury veteran, has been promoted to Deputy City Clerk.
Connie Snyder, a 10-year Salisbury veteran, has been promoted to Deputy City Clerk.(City of Salisbury)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Connie Snyder, a 10-year Salisbury veteran, has been promoted to Deputy City Clerk.

Snyder, whose new role is effective immediately, works closely with City Council under supervision of the City Clerk on Council meeting agenda preparation, meeting minutes and public notices in compliance with Open Meetings law. She also provides paralegal support to the City Attorney, including preparing legal correspondence and documents.

Previously, Snyder was the administrative assistant in the City Manager’s office where she was responsible for providing assistance for the City Manager, Assistant City Manager and Administrative Services Director.

Prior to her public service career, Snyder was a billing specialist with Energy United and an flight attendant.

She holds an associate’s degree in microcomputer systems technology from Davidson Community College and a diploma of paralegal technology from Forsyth Technical Community College. She is a certified paralegal and a member of the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks and the North Carolina Bar Association Paralegal Division.

Snyder resides in Lexington, N.C. with her husband, Tracy, and three pets.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Deputy William (Billy) Marshall
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide
A rollover crash has shut down NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte early Monday morning.
One killed in rollover crash on NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte, impairment suspected

Latest News

Colin Webster and his wife Emiliana wanted to conserve this property in order to ensure that...
Three Rivers Land Trust Conserves 40 acres of Wetlands and Hardwoods in Moore County
ElevateNC is a program designed to strengthen members’ leadership capacity to focus...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. named to ElevateNC
CHA and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) were the only...
Cabarrus Health Alliance receives CDC funding to launch Community Health Worker program
This event is for Kannapolis residents only.
Kannapolis will host free document shredding event this Saturday