Salisbury names Snyder as Deputy City Clerk

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Connie Snyder, a 10-year Salisbury veteran, has been promoted to Deputy City Clerk.

Snyder, whose new role is effective immediately, works closely with City Council under supervision of the City Clerk on Council meeting agenda preparation, meeting minutes and public notices in compliance with Open Meetings law. She also provides paralegal support to the City Attorney, including preparing legal correspondence and documents.

Previously, Snyder was the administrative assistant in the City Manager’s office where she was responsible for providing assistance for the City Manager, Assistant City Manager and Administrative Services Director.

Prior to her public service career, Snyder was a billing specialist with Energy United and an flight attendant.

She holds an associate’s degree in microcomputer systems technology from Davidson Community College and a diploma of paralegal technology from Forsyth Technical Community College. She is a certified paralegal and a member of the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks and the North Carolina Bar Association Paralegal Division.

Snyder resides in Lexington, N.C. with her husband, Tracy, and three pets.

