Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. named to ElevateNC

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) superintendent, Dr. Tony B. Watlingon, Sr., was recently named to the Hunt Institute’s 2021-22 ElevateNC Higher Education program cohort.

According to a press release from Rowan-Salisbury Schools, ElevateNC is a program designed to strengthen members’ leadership capacity to focus on developing statewide and community-specific strategies to increase postsecondary educational attainment. Cohort members are prominent leaders, including state policymakers, K-12 superintendents and teachers, higher education administrators and faculty, business community members, advocacy organizations and local government representatives.

The Hunt Institute is partnering with myFutureNC, which aims to have two million North Carolinians attain a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030.

Cohort members will meet for four sessions over eight months beginning in October. Sessions will cover various topics and policy issues while providing avenues for leaders to move from learning to implementation. Participants will learn from leading practitioners, students, elected officials, and state and national resource experts.

“I am both humbled and honored to be selected as a member of the 2021-22 cohort of the ElevateNC Higher Education program. I am strongly committed to the work of increasing postsecondary education for our students,” said Watlington. “One key component of our local accountability model is for all Rowan-Salisbury Schools students to have the necessary skills to be enrolled, enlisted or employed in high-paying jobs. I see this opportunity as another way for us to capitalize on best-practice solutions to help all of our students realize possibilities for their future and simultaneously support economic growth and development in Rowan County.”

The Hunt Institute is an affiliate of the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy. The Hunt Institute is a recognized leader in the movement to transform public education. Marshaling expertise from a nationwide partner network since its establishment in 2001, The Institute brings together people and resources that help build and nurture visionary leadership, and mobilize strategic action for greater educational outcomes and student success. For more information, please visit http://www.hunt-institute.org/.

myFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit focused on educational attainment that includes some of North Carolina’s most influential education, business, and civic leaders. The organization was formed with the goal to create a stronger, more competitive North Carolina.

myFutureNC is working across sectors and in communities throughout the state to close gaps in the education pathway, to promote alignment between educational programming and business/industry needs, and to ultimately improve educational opportunities for all North Carolinians.

To learn more, visit www.myfuturenc.org.

