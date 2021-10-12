NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead!

First Alert Weather: The 7-day forecast will have a little bit of everything, with seasonable conditions finally returning by the weekend
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next few days will be well above-average, but cooler temperatures are in the forecast...

The 7-day forecast will have a little bit of everything, with seasonable conditions finally returning by the weekend.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Sunshine is coming back for the afternoon
  • Warm days ahead
  • Weekend cold front to allow for a few showers, cooler temperatures

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

After a cloudy start to the workweek, we’re finally seeing sunshine and temperatures are climbing. Although we’ll reach near 80° this afternoon, even warmer temperatures are on the way... Morning lows will remain in the 60s the next few mornings before temperatures reach the mid-80s each afternoon. This will put us near-record high temperatures to wrap up the work week!

High pressure won’t stick around forever, though, and our next cold front is set to move through into the first half of the weekend. Rain chances won’t be widespread, but will increase from west to east through the day Saturday. That will likely be our transition day, before high pressure builds back in behind our cold front, ushering in much cooler conditions for the second half of the weekend.

Expect morning lows in the upper 40s Sunday morning and highs only in the low 70s by the afternoon! We’ll have plenty of sunshine & these seasonable conditions look to last through the end of the 7-day forecast.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
A rollover crash has shut down NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte early Monday morning.
One killed in rollover crash on NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte, impairment suspected
Generic police lights
Human remains found in woods in Burke County, authorities say
Tracy Williams arrest for homicide in University area
18-year-old man arrested for Sunday night homicide in northeast Charlotte
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

Latest News

WBTV's Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast
WBTV's Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast
The temperature is expected to hit 80 degrees Tuesday.
First Alert: Unseasonably warm temperatures continuing Tuesday, rest of the week
First Alert: Unseasonably warm temperatures continuing Tuesday, rest of the week
First Alert: Unseasonably warm temperatures continuing Tuesday, rest of the week
Monday night will be another warm one. Lows will fall to the low 60s. Tuesday will look a lot...
One more week of summer weather - fall temps return next week!