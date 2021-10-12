Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next few days will be well above-average, but cooler temperatures are in the forecast...

The 7-day forecast will have a little bit of everything, with seasonable conditions finally returning by the weekend.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Sunshine is coming back for the afternoon

Warm days ahead

Weekend cold front to allow for a few showers, cooler temperatures

After a cloudy start to the workweek, we’re finally seeing sunshine and temperatures are climbing. Although we’ll reach near 80° this afternoon, even warmer temperatures are on the way... Morning lows will remain in the 60s the next few mornings before temperatures reach the mid-80s each afternoon. This will put us near-record high temperatures to wrap up the work week!

High pressure won’t stick around forever, though, and our next cold front is set to move through into the first half of the weekend. Rain chances won’t be widespread, but will increase from west to east through the day Saturday. That will likely be our transition day, before high pressure builds back in behind our cold front, ushering in much cooler conditions for the second half of the weekend.

Expect morning lows in the upper 40s Sunday morning and highs only in the low 70s by the afternoon! We’ll have plenty of sunshine & these seasonable conditions look to last through the end of the 7-day forecast.

