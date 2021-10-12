Plans to use metal detectors at Hickory High games may be expanding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The metal detectors at Monday night’s Hickory High School Homecoming game will be seen a lot more often. The program itself is actually going to be expanded to more sports like basketball and others. It’s a way to keep what could happen, from actually happening.

“Our country has taken a dark turn to the use of guns.”

School officials spell out why the need for these metal monoliths.

“We’re seeing across North Carolina and across the country with guns in the wrong place and in the wrong hands,” said Beverly Snowden with the Hickory School System.

We’ve seen the devastation before. Guns in the wrong hands wheedled by people making fateful decisions. While the Hickory School system has basically stayed immune to what other counties have seen this school year. Charlotte alone confiscated several firearms on school grounds just days after school started, officials say they’re looking to be proactive, rather than reactive.

Ittiely Carson is a Hickory School Board member.

“It’s a necessary thing in the day and age that we live in. And we’re going to support our Superintendent Doctor Brian Taylor.”

It was actually the new Superintendent who came up with the plan after so many reports across the country of weapons on campus. Greg Johnson is a Hickory High School alum, and says in this day and time, you can’t be too careful.

“No community has an immunity. If a person has illness in their heart they’re going to bring it to them they’re going to bring it wherever they go.”

Janis Tucker says the metal detectors put her mind at ease knowing the people around her don’t have anything they shouldn’t.

“Been coming to the football games for several years, and you have to be aware of who is sitting around you.”

Bottom line – machines like this could potentially save lives, and for many here Monday night, that’s worth the price of admission.

“It’s sad that we had to come to this, but we have to come up with every measure to keep the children safe. Phyllis Michaux said.

The metal detectors are being supplied by the Hickory Police Department so there is no cost to the school system at all.

