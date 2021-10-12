Person of interest arrested in Ga. in case of missing woman from Pageland, S.C.

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - The person of interest has been arrested in Georgia in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid, a missing woman in South Carolina.

Officials say arrest warrants were obtained for Emanuel Bedford by Pageland Police Department on Oct. 8 for grand larceny and obstructing justice.

Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid who was reported missing from Pageland, South Carolina in early September.

Bedford was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 11. Officials say Bedford will be extradited to Pageland, S.C. in reference to these charges.

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail.

Her family last heard from her Sept. 3 and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte, N.C.

Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus. Reid’s brother James Reid said he reviewed the surveillance video at the bus station. He says he saw Bedford walk into the bus station and show his phone to a staff member before getting what appears to be a refund for his ticket.

Reid’s siblings say Bedford is the father of Deidre’s youngest child.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation with multiple agencies. No other information will be released at this time.

