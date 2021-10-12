NC DHHS Flu
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson criticized over anti-LGBT views

The state’s highest Republican executive officeholder has a long history of espousing views many consider discriminatory
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign after a June video surfaced showing him likening some sexual orientations to “filth.”

The state’s highest Republican executive officeholder has a long history of espousing views many consider discriminatory.

His latest remarks are being condemned by the White House, Human Rights Campaign, Equality North Carolina and Democratic Senate candidate Jeff Jackson.

Top GOP officials aren’t commenting.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper hasn’t weighed in on whether the independently elected Robinson should resign.

Robinson meanwhile is doubling down, saying he remains concerned about how sex education is taught to K-12 students.

Gastonia road closed while crews repair gas leak
Doctors expect flu resurgence this year amid COVID pandemic
Person of interest arrested in Ga. in month-long disappearance of Deidre Reid from Pageland, S.C.
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill
Gas leak has Gastonia road shut down