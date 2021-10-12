Missing Gastonia woman’s car found abandoned on I-85, police want to speak with ex-boyfriend

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are looking to speak with the ex-boyfriend of a missing Gastonia woman whose car was found abandoned on I-85.

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.

Baldwin last spoke with family members around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.

Her vehicle was located abandoned southbound on I-85 between Sam Wilson Road and Belmont.

Detectives believe that Baldwin may have had recent contact with her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Charles Combs of Charlotte. Investigators have been working to speak with Combs but have been unsuccessful in locating him.

Baldwin is described as about 5′ 2″ tall and approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair. Baldwin was last seen wearing a rose-colored blouse, blue jeans and grey shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Baldwin’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laporscha Chantal Baldwin is asked to call 911 or detectives at 704-866-6702. Callers may remain anonymous.

