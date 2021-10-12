Man accused of murder, kidnapping after woman found dead in woods in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have charged a man with murder and kidnapping after a woman was found dead in the woods in Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Police charged 26-year-old Saafiq Hall for the murder of 30-year-old Miranda Springs.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers responded to Statesville Avenue in reference to an attempt to locate call for service. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a wooded area on J. Julian Lane.

After responding to that location, officers found the body of a woman who was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Miranda Springs. This investigation is now being classified as a homicide.

Miranda Springs (Source: Family-submitted photo)

From information and evidence obtained, officers identified Saafiq Hall as a suspect in this case. Hall was arrested and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree kidnapping.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

