NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kershaw inmate stabs correctional officer multiple times, steals keys, unlocks cells

The officer is being treated for his wounds at a local hospital and is expected to be released Monday night.
Regional broadcaster NDR reported that the man was half-naked, having taken off many of his...
Regional broadcaster NDR reported that the man was half-naked, having taken off many of his clothes to avoid getting caught on barbed wire.(Source: Gray Media (custom credit) | (Source: Gray Media))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County stole a correctional officer’s keys Monday night, causing commotion and stabbing the officer four times, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The inmate stabbed the officer with a homemade weapon and held him against his will for a short period of time before unlocking cells with the stolen keys and using gas on himself and several people in the living area.

The officer is being treated for his wounds at a local hospital and is expected to be released Monday night.

Most of the other inmates stayed in their cells and one inmate helped the officer during the scuffle.

The inmate who attacked the officer was transferred to another institution and will be charged.

“Our staff puts their lives at risk every day, and I’m so thankful our officer is going to be OK,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Deputy William (Billy) Marshall
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide
A rollover crash has shut down NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte early Monday morning.
One killed in rollover crash on NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte, impairment suspected

Latest News

WBTV
Plans to use metal detectors at Hickory High games may be expanding
Newly released results from a survey of South Carolina teachers found the pandemic is worsening...
Report gives insight into reasons SC teachers are leaving their jobs
Colin Webster and his wife Emiliana wanted to conserve this property in order to ensure that...
Three Rivers Land Trust Conserves 40 acres of Wetlands and Hardwoods in Moore County
ElevateNC is a program designed to strengthen members’ leadership capacity to focus...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. named to ElevateNC