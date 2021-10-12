Iredell-Statesville district leaders seeking to change definition of ‘close contact’ between students

This article has 228 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 8 seconds.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders in Iredell-Statesville Schools said they want to be the district that helps other schools in the rest of North Carolina define COVID-19 protocols.

Instead of six feet between students, they want to see what happens when close contact is defined as three feet between students.

If their plan works, Iredell Statesville Schools leaders hope it can be rolled out to districts across the state. Of course, this all has to be approved by state health leaders first.

Right now, the Strong-Schools N.C. Public Health Toolkit says a “close contact” is anyone within six feet of someone who’s positive with Covid-19 for 15 minutes or more.

In a resolution passed Monday night, the Iredell Statesville School Board wants to change that to three feet, regardless of whether face masks are worn.

Related: Masks now required for Iredell-Statesville students

The resolution would also allow anyone in close contact with someone who tested positive to stay in school if they’re willing to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

According to the district superintendent, classrooms are just too small to keep six feet between students. That’s why leaders are hoping the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will give permission for the changes.

The district also wants approval for more options to insure in-person learning and the ability to explore flexible mask rules.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.