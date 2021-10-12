NC DHHS Flu
Hundreds of Trump supporters demand another election audit

(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters are demanding the legislature approve another audit of the November 2020 General Election.

State Representative Steve Carra introduced a bill in June to do just that.

The state has already completed more than 250 audits and found no issues.

“If a government agency is potentially guilty of fraud, should we have a government agency check them out? I don’t think so,” said Janice Daniels with Election Integrity Fund and Force, the organization that put together the protest.

Liz Harris played a role in getting an audit in Maricopa County, Arizona which found out Joe Biden’s margin of victory was even larger than the initial count showed. She was flown in for Tuesday’s rally.

“We’ve been canvassing the state of Arizona for ten months and that was integral in helping to get the audit started in Arizona and now they’re fighting to have the audit started in Michigan,” said Harris.

There was no session Tuesday for either the House or the Senate.

“I couldn’t be more frustrated, frankly, that these bogus conspiracy theories and lies are still being given fuel by elected leaders,” said House Democratic Leader Rep. Donna Laskinski. “The language of leadership matters, and it’s clear in this case that we had the safest, most secure election in Michigan’s history.”

“What is alarming is when people go to the side of not believing any of even their own party leaders having reviewed the evidence and found no widespread voter fraud,” said MSU political science professor Matt Grossman.

Michigan State Police could not say how many troopers were on hand for the rally, just that there were enough to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

