Gastonia road closed while crews repair gas leak
The leak is affecting traffic on N. New Hope Drive between Court Drive and Remount Road
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Gastonia.
A part of N. New Hope Road will be closed until around 3 p.m., according to Gastonia officials.
The leak is affecting traffic on N. New Hope Drive between Court Drive and Remount Road.
