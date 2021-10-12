NC DHHS Flu
Gastonia road closed while crews repair gas leak

The leak is affecting traffic on N. New Hope Drive between Court Drive and Remount Road
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Gastonia.

A part of N. New Hope Road will be closed until around 3 p.m., according to Gastonia officials.

The leak is affecting traffic on N. New Hope Drive between Court Drive and Remount Road.

