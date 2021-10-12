Furniture-making seeing a revitilazation in Catawba County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to manufacturing, for generations, North Carolina was known for textiles and furniture. Then game recessions and trade agreements. Jobs and livelihoods vanished, and fast.

Furniture companies in Hickory, North Carolina are working to rebound into what it once was.

In the 1980s, furniture making was somewhere in the job title for 84,578 North Carolinians. Right now, in 2021, it’s fewer than 33,000. A lot of people had to reinvent themselves. A lot of communities, especially in our foothills, looked to diversify.

And now, as it turns out, a decade later there are once again opportunities in the old standby -- furniture. WBTV’s Greg Simpson took his camera to Hickory to take us back to the future.

“There’s a strong tradition of furniture in this area, and that was generational,” said Tammy Smith, from Vanguard Furniture. “So it was grandparents and parents and children that all worked in this industry.”

In Catawba County, you can’t go from one end of the county to another without passing a furniture facility.

“So, you know, a lot of people in this area are counting on the furniture industry, you know, to pay their bills to take care of their families to send their kids to college, is a furniture town,” said Paula Daniels, from Sherrill Furniture.

Furniture-making goes back generations for many in Hickory.

“Many of our families have fathers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles that, that either produce furniture on their own or work for a company that produced raw materials for the trade,” said Amy Guyer.

Manufacturing centers are how the area was built.

They know how to make things.

“The furniture industry really drove the change that occurred here, with the focus on the manufacturing components at our Valley Community Colleges, is an amazing institution,” said Garrett Hinshaw, President of Catawba Valley Community College. “We had the premier furniture program in the country, for about 40 years it was an existence, but over time, it lost its relevance. And so we had to call timeout and restructure that.”

Catawba Valley Community College started a furniture academy to keep manufacturing going in the county.

“People who come here for eight to 11 months through these programs, start out making anywhere from $35,000 to $60,000 a year at a young age,” Hinshaw said.

Guyer, who owns Rock House Farm Family of Brands in Hickory, says she is a family-owned furniture company, third-generation ownership that started more than 70 years ago.

“In fact, we’ll celebrate our 75th anniversary next year,” Guyer said. “Lucrative jobs for many associates and many employees for generations, and back in the recession of 08, we saw some of that some of those jobs leave the community and so we had a bit of a stain for a while and we’re so thankful that the energy is back in the community and the interest is back in the trade.”

Guyer says they are now producing more furniture than they ever have.

They have a bigger backlog than the history of their company has ever seen.

“Typically, you could get furniture in your home delivered for Christmas, if you ordered it in the Thanksgiving timeframe or early November timeframe,” Guyer said. “And this year, you had to have ordered that in June, in order to have holiday delivery.”

With COVID-19, people were stuck at home realizing the interior of their homes needed to be upgraded.

“And that recliner wasn’t quite so comfortable and gathering around the dining table instead of going to restaurants,” Guyer said. “And so we’ve got a huge surge of orders of people redoing their homes and not enough workers to produce all that demand.”

Chad Ballard, a furniture academy graduate, says getting into furniture making has boosted his lifestyle.

“We’re definitely in a financial point that we hope for,” Ballard said. “It’s been good. Since I’ve been here at the Academy, it has shown me that the future’s definitely there, if I stick it out and learn the upholstery. It’s a good future.” Hinshaw added that 100 percent of individuals that have completed one skill sets have been employed since 2014.

“The history of this community depends on these companies being successful,” Hinshaw said. “The fact is they have changed, they have evolved, they become more high tech, focused on quality skill sets. It’s so important for us to maintain that type of presence here because this is where it all started.”

If you’re interested in a furniture career or know someone who is, the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy is hosting a Career Fair. It’s October 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You’ll have the opportunity to meet with potential future employers, along with CFFA faculty and staff.

