First Alert: Unseasonably warm temperatures continuing Tuesday, rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures this week, both by day and at night, will remain well above the averages of 75° and 52°. And while we’ll remain warm all week, we’ll also remain dry. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for a small shower chance.

Unseasonably warm rest of week

Very low rain chances persist

Big change to cooler temps Sunday

Low clouds this morning will break and mix in with more sunshine for the afternoon hours with warm readings in the upper 70s.

Patchy clouds and fog may redevelop tonight with mild lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Dry and warm conditions will continue Wednesday through Friday, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front will move across the region on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for a few showers. At this point, Saturday does not look like a washout, however, you may need a rain jacket or umbrella for a little while. Saturday will remain warm, with afternoon high temperatures near 80°. Behind Saturday’s front, big changes come our way. Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine with much cooler high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s. That cooler air will hang around for several days early next week.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

