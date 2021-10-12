Final season for longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski starts with his final ACC Basketball Tip Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was the last ACC Basketball Tip Off for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, but retirement is not on his mind.

The focus before the start of this season has been on getting to know the players that will make up his final Duke team and enjoying time with them.

“I feel great about my relationship with each individual player on our team because it wasn’t like last year, I actually spent a lot of time with them,” said coach. “Not being on the road recruiting has been a Godsend for me as far as developing those relationships.”

One of the captains on the final team for Coach K is former Cox Mill star Wendell Moore Jr.

“To be able to do that on his last team, most people might call that pressure but I don’t really think about it as pressure at all,” said Moore.

It has been an up and down 2 years at Duke for Moore. This past season, he averaged 9 points and 4 rebounds per game. But now it’s time to take the next step and that’s exactly what he is ready to do.

“Trust your work-- I have been living off that all summer,” said Moore. “The more work I put in, the more I know I’m good enough to do it. I know I have shown flashes in my 2 years here, but it’s time for me to put in a consistent season. I think I’m able to do that.”

Moore and the rest of the team knows the expectations from the rest of Blue Devil Nation is to win a National Championship and send coach out on top. Coach K wants that too, but the focus can’t solely be about him.

“They can’t play for me, they got to play for us,” said coach. “We’re not going to be good unless we own it. Like you can’t do it for somebody. You’ve got to do it for you, for your group. That’s the mentality that we’ve had and we’ll continue to have.”

