Fans excited as Jonas Brothers come to Charlotte

Their “Remember This” tour passes by Charlotte tonight
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Jonas Brothers are coming to town!

Their “Remember This” tour passes by Charlotte tonight.

WBTV spoke to fans gathered at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, the Jonas Brothers’ family-owned restaurant.

“We’re childhood best friends and she’s from Maine and she flew down to come to the concert so we could go together,” said Jonas Brothers fan Emilee Farnam.

The 44 date tour kicked off in August.

This afternoon, fans stopped by Nellie’s Southern Kitchen - the restaurant the Jonas Brothers’ father opened in Belmont.

North Carolina is where their dad grew up.

“I moved here from Michigan just to work here. I’m a giant Jonas Brothers fan,” said another fan.

Though no cameras were allowed inside, the Jonas trivia lunch was packed - a way for fans to get ready for the show.

“We used to think we were going to marry the Jonas Brothers and now we’re married with kids and it’s really funny,” said Farnam.

The show is at 7 pm at PNC Music Pavilion.

Keep in mind, if you are going, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test is required.

