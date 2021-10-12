Concord mayor declares Indigenous Peoples Day

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, Concord Mayor Dusch issued a proclamation designating the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The day is for the recognition of the vital role #ConcordNC’s two historic tribes, Catawba & Sugaree, had in the development of our local communities.

Nationally, the idea of Indigenous Peoples Day was first proposed in 1977 by the International Conference on Discrimination Against the Indigenous Population of the Americas.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.