Colors getting better, traffic building up in the NC mountains

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic was backing up in Banner Elk on Tuesday as leaf lookers flooded many towns across the North Carolina Mountains.

The colors slowed down somewhat in the past week as warmer weather tapped the brakes on the change.

Still, the highest elevations are far enough along that tourists are flocking to the High Country.

In Banner Elk, as many as 20,000 people are expected this weekend as the Wooly Worm Festival returns after a year’s absence.

Officials are advising people to come early and be patient while navigating the traffic issues that come with the event.

Crowds are expected along the Blue Ridge Parkway as well with officials advising folks to travel the road during the week to have the best chance to avoid backups.

Local businesses say they are excited and ready to deal with all the customers they expect.

For many, the month of October is their busiest of the year and helps to carry them through until Spring.

They think this color season could be one of the best in years. The Grandfather Mountain area is expected to hit peak color this weekend with the rest of the mountains not far behind.

