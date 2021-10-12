NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County Schools continuing with mask mandate

At a Monday night meeting, the Cabarrus County Board of Education decided they’d make masks optional when three metrics are met.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Masks will still be mandatory in Cabarrus County Schools - for now.

The COVID-19 percent positive rate in the county is coming down. Quarantines in the district are also down.

Superintendent John Kopicki says that’s all good news.

“What you are doing to keep kids in school is working. I think we’re seeing positive steps. I think we stay the course one more month,” he said.

At a Monday night meeting, the Cabarrus County Board of Education decided they’d make masks optional when three metrics are met.

First, the percent-positive rate has to be less than eight percent. As of right now, it sits at 8.81 percent.

Second, positive cases must be fewer than 547. That’s about half of what it is now.

Third, hospitalizations must fall below 36. Right now, 91 people in the county are now in the hospital battling COVID-19.

