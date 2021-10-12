Burke County sheriff’s Lt. William “Mac” McMurtray dies after hospital battle with COVID-19

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant William “Mac” McMurtray has died after battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

Officials say Lt. McMurtray began his career with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 29, 2008, as a detention officer at the downtown jail. He was promoted to deputy sheriff later that year in July 2008.

He was promoted to Sergeant with the patrol division on December 8, 2017 and promoted to Lieutenant in February 2019 to lead the Burke County Sheriff’s Office B Patrol Platoon until his death.

“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office joins “Mac’s” family in their loss of this father, husband, friend, and public servant. Law enforcement officers, support staff, and their families are joined by a special bond and always cognizant of sacrifices. Sacrifices that include missing family events, working at night and on weekends, and for some, the ultimate sacrifice of their life. For the past two years Covid-19 has been the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers in the U.S. Nevertheless, Lt. McMurtray continued to faithfully serve our citizens until he was hospitalized and subsequently taken by COVID-19,” a press release read.

The family will be announcing the date and time of the funeral service in the near future.

Lt. McMurtray leaves behind his wife Angela McMurtray and their three daughters Karilyn (23), Kelsie (23) and Mackenzie (20). He had two brothers, Michael and Troy, one sister Jenny, and countless brothers and sisters in blue.

McMurtray graduated from Central Hinds Academy on May 15, 1992. He joined the US Marine Corp in May 1992, and he was honorably discharged in May 1996. He obtained his basic law enforcement certificate from Western Piedmont Community College on December 14, 2007. He was awarded his Bachelor of Science degree from Lees-McRae College on May 10, 2003.

“Please join each of us at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in continuing to pray and support this family in the loss of this dedicated officer in the middle of his law enforcement career,” a press released read.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not Lt. McMurtray was vaccinated or unvaccinated.

