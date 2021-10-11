NC DHHS Flu
USAA increases minimum wage to $21 for all employees

By Maddie Gardner
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (WBTV) - USAA is raising the minimum wage for all employees from $16 to $21 an hour in an effort to be competitive in the current job market.

The insurance, banking and investment company says now workers can make nearly $26 an hour, or more than $53,000 a year, when benefits are included.

In May, USAA announced plans to open a new office in Charlotte and employ 750 workers. The office at 200 West Blvd. in South End will bolster the company’s footprint in the Queen City. Nationally, USAA is looking to fill 2,600 positions, most at their headquarters in San Antonio.

In addition to the pay increase, USAA is also offering benefit enhancements such as childcare reimbursement, a new college scholarship program, paid leave for family events, family support to cover adoption, surrogacy and infertility treatment costs, and no medical, dental, or vision insurance premium increases. Those perks will go into effect in 2022.

USAA says they recognize that the “Great Resignation” is happening and they want to offer job seekers an appealing position. They hope to stand out in a crowded market by offering competitive compensation and benefits that help employees.

Prospective employees can apply at www.usaajobs.com.

