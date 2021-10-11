NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Cleveland County 20-year-old

Cleveland County missing woman Harley O'Conner
Cleveland County missing woman Harley O'Conner(NC Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a missing 20-year-old woman from Cleveland County, according to N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

The woman is identified as Harley Leighann O’Conner, and she is believed to be endangered and suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

O’Conner is white, approximately 5-foot-7, 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Grover, N.C. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about O’Conner should call Chase Falero with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822.

