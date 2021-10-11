Search underway for man who crashed following chase with Clover police, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are looking for a man they said crashed after a chase with the Clover Police Department.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s name is William Steven Loewen, while his nickname is Casper.

Deputies say he’s wanted for several burglaries, safecracking, probation violation and failure to appear.

According to law enforcement, Loewen is possibly armed. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

