Rollover crash shuts down NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash early Monday morning on NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte is shut down.

A pickup truck is rolled onto its side near the Cadence Music Factory Apartments.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have been actively working the scene and have put up crime scene tape.

If you need to be in the area of NC Music Factory Blvd in CLT early this morning - you will have to find a way around this.

According to Medic, there were no transports from the crash.

Duke Energy was on the scene and power lines could be seen lying in the roadway. A WBTV crew said the medical examiner is also there investigating.

WBTV is working to learn more details about the crash. Check back for more information as it comes in.

