Program at Charlotte Douglas International Airport helps people with hidden disabilities

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Navigating the airport and getting to your flight on time can be stressful even under the best circumstances.

And when you’re living with a hidden disability, it can make situations more demanding.

“A hidden disability or an invisible disability as it is also called is a disability that is not visibly apparent to others and that may include anxiety, dementia, autoimmune disease,” said Michele Torres with Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

That’s why the airport has partnered with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organization to offer people with hidden disabilities the opportunity to ask for support in a discreet way.

“There’s no prerequisite. They do not have to disclose any information about a disability, they just simply ask for the product.”

Through the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, passengers wear one of the “sunflower” items like a lanyard or pin, and it signals to employees help may be needed and patience is appreciated.

“The airport is always busy, it is a very busy environment and this is a nice way to have our passengers be a little more comfortable when they’re taking their trip.”

No questions—

Just a silent way to get a message across.

“We thought it would be a really great way to provide this opportunity to our passengers just to promote accessibility and help make their experience traveling more comfortable.”

The airport did a soft launch in June and says they’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on social media.

You can head to any of these 5 locations to get your sunflower item:

  • Airport Services Desk
  • Visitor Info Center
  • USO Lounge
  • Airport Chapel
  • The Club CLT on Concourse A Expansion (opening later this fall)

