Police search for person who fled following officer-involved crash in east Charlotte

This article has 91 words with a read time of approximately 27 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway Monday morning following an officer-involved crash in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive, which is in the vicinity of McAlpine Creek Park.

Traffic Alert!!!! A motor vehicle accident has occurred at the intersection of Monroe rd and Village Lake dr. Monroe rd is shut down in both directions. Avoid this area!!!! — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 11, 2021

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the other person ran from the scene, authorities said.

CMPD’s K-9 is currently assisting with the search. Monroe Road is shut down in both directions.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.