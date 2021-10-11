Police search for person who fled following officer-involved crash in east Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway Monday morning following an officer-involved crash in east Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive, which is in the vicinity of McAlpine Creek Park.
The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the other person ran from the scene, authorities said.
CMPD’s K-9 is currently assisting with the search. Monroe Road is shut down in both directions.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
