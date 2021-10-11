NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police search for person who fled following officer-involved crash in east Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive.
Police are investigating following an officer-involved crash in east Charlotte
Police are investigating following an officer-involved crash in east Charlotte(Dakota News Now)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 91 words with a read time of approximately 27 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway Monday morning following an officer-involved crash in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive, which is in the vicinity of McAlpine Creek Park.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the other person ran from the scene, authorities said.

CMPD’s K-9 is currently assisting with the search. Monroe Road is shut down in both directions.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Deputy William (Billy) Marshall
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument

Latest News

A rollover crash has shut down NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte early Monday morning.
One killed in rollover crash on NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte
Rollover crash shuts down NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte
Rollover crash shuts down NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte
Investigation underway after train collides with car in Matthews
Roadways closed after train collides with car in Matthews
An investigation is underway after a train collides with a car in Matthews.
Investigation underway after train collides with car in Matthews