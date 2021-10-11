One more week of summer weather - fall temps return next week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you can hold on about one more week, we do have more normal fall temperatures in the forecast. We just have to wait a few more days until we get to them.

Temps running 10 degrees above average

Very low rain chances

More fall-like by Sunday

Monday night will be another warm one. Lows will fall to the low 60s. Tuesday will look a lot nicer than today. The sun will return - but so will highs in the 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will all look very much the same. Highs will be in the mid-80s every afternoon. Lows will be in the mid-60s. There’s almost no chance for rain.

The next chance for rain will arrive along with a cold front on Saturday. It isn’t a great chance though. It’s no better than 30% so I can’t promise everyone will get a shower. I can say that everyone will get cooler temperatures after the front moves through. That will happen on Sunday. Highs will go from the mid 80s on Saturday to the mid 70s on Sunday. You will also notice a change in the low temps. We’ll be dropping back to the 50s if not the 40s next week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

