NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One more week of summer weather - fall temps return next week!

Monday night will be another warm one. Lows will fall to the low 60s. Tuesday will look a lot nicer than today. The sun will return - but so will highs in the 80s.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you can hold on about one more week, we do have more normal fall temperatures in the forecast. We just have to wait a few more days until we get to them.

  • Temps running 10 degrees above average
  • Very low rain chances
  • More fall-like by Sunday

Monday night will be another warm one. Lows will fall to the low 60s. Tuesday will look a lot nicer than today. The sun will return - but so will highs in the 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will all look very much the same. Highs will be in the mid-80s every afternoon. Lows will be in the mid-60s. There’s almost no chance for rain.

The next chance for rain will arrive along with a cold front on Saturday. It isn’t a great chance though. It’s no better than 30% so I can’t promise everyone will get a shower. I can say that everyone will get cooler temperatures after the front moves through. That will happen on Sunday. Highs will go from the mid 80s on Saturday to the mid 70s on Sunday. You will also notice a change in the low temps. We’ll be dropping back to the 50s if not the 40s next week.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Deputy William (Billy) Marshall
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide
Curtis Townsend
Neighbors question safety tactics after woman shot in Lancaster, S.C.; housing authority stays silent

Latest News

One more week of summer weather - fall temps return next week!
One more week of summer weather - fall temps return next week!
Clouds will keep temperatures at bay for the most part this afternoon, but temperatures climb...
Clouds Monday, sunshine and the 80s by mid-week
Clouds today, sunshine and the 80s by mid-week
Clouds today, sunshine and the 80s by mid-week
The high will hit the upper-70s on Monday.
First Alert: Unseasonably warm temperatures all week