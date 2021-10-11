NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Deputy William (Billy) Marshall
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument

Latest News

A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Boston Marathon begins after pandemic hiatus
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space
Students at Ardrey Kell High School stood outside as a procession went by Monday in honor of...
Community to say final goodbyes to CMPD veteran Ofc. Julio Herrera