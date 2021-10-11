NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Bessemer Police confirmed a man was shot and killed during an argument over the Alabama and Texas A&M football game on Saturday.

Officers said 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was shot around 11 p.m., WBRC reported.

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.

Once they were outside the house, shots were fired, officers said.

People inside the home came out to find Pickens shot.

The man had been shot several times in the torso, the Associated Press reported.

Pickens was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting suspect ran off and is still at large.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Deputy William (Billy) Marshall
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument

Latest News

Generic police lights
Human remains found in woods in Burke County, authorities say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020, file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme
Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey