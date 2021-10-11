NC DHHS Flu
Man charged after contraband carrying drone lands on deputy’s patrol car

Tony Brown
Tony Brown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Macon man is facing charges in Washington County after a drone attempting to carry contraband into a prison landed on a deputy’s patrol car.

Early Sunday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Washington County State Prison in reference to a man found near the jail.

While deputies were investigating, a drone landed on a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

It was determined that the man, identified as 28-year-old Tony Brown, along with other individuals were attempting to make a contraband drop at the prison, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Brown was then detained. He was charged with conspiracy items prohibited for possession by inmates, conspiracy crossing guard lines with drugs and conspiracy of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Additional charges could be pending.

