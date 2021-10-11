Advertisement

LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season

This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP...
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT) - It might not be November yet, but the holiday season is still fast approaching.

The Today Show piled together a list of this year’s holiday movies coming to Netflix to help celebrate the season right!

Here’s what is coming soon:

The Claus Family / Nov. 1

An Elf’s Story / Nov. 1

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas / Nov. 1

My Dad’s Christmas Date / Nov. 1

Love Hard / Nov. 5

Father Christmas is Back / Nov. 7

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You / Nov. 14

Snowbound for Christmas / Nov. 15

Christmas Flow / Nov. 17

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star / Nov. 18

Blown Away: Christmas / Nov. 19

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast / Nov. 23

A Boy Called Christmas / Nov. 24

Robin Robin / Nov. 24

A Castle For Christmas / Nov. 26

Elves / Nov. 28

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories / Nov. 30

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) / December

A Naija Christmas / December

Single All the Way / Dec. 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas / Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) / Dec. 3

David and the Elves / Dec. 6

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year / Dec. 14

A California Christmas: City Lights / Dec. 16

Grumpy Christmas / Dec. 22

1,000 Miles from Christmas / Dec. 24

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

QC Life

Actress Alicia Witt to hold album release show in Charlotte

Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT
Many people know her from so many shows and movies including Two Weeks Notice, Sybil, Nashville, the Walking Dead, Hallmark movies and so much more.

Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2022 with The Strokes and Thundercat

Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Entertainment

Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Charlotte

Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will play at Bank of America Stadium in September 2022.

National

Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation

Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
|
By Scott Pelley | CBS News
Frances Haugen says in her time with Facebook she saw, “conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.” Scott Pelley reports.

Latest News

Entertainment

Live Nation venues now requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to see concerts

Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Live Nation runs four concert venues in Charlotte and they are busy spots.

News

Live Nation venues now requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to see concerts

Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
Live Nation operates four concert venues in Charlotte.

Entertainment

Season 5 of 'Young Sheldon' premieres Thursday night

Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT
Star Iain Armitage talks the new season.

QC Life

Hoverboards a part of 'Disney On Ice'

Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT
Mickey's Search Party is at the Spectrum Center this weekend.

Entertainment

Review: Mick Jagger puts on astonishing show in Charlotte. Was it the pimento cheese?

Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT
|
By Theoden James - The Charlotte Observer
The Stones returned to Bank of America Stadium for the first time since 1997.

QC Life

Big Brother crowns first ever Black winner after 23 seasons

Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT
History was made Wednesday night when the first-ever African American won the CBS reality show Big Brother. It was the U.S. franchise's 23rd season.