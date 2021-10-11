Iredell County man arrested, accused of threatening a first responder

This article has 282 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 24 seconds.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening an Iredell County first responder who was responding to a stabbing, authorities said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Sept. 28 of a person with a stab wound in the woods between Zurich Lane and Fort Dobbs Road, north of Statesville.

Medical personnel was the first to find the man, identified as Dustin Jay Tilley. When the first responder was trying to speak with Tilley and check his injury, the man got up and threatened to kill the responder if he did not stop talking on the radio before walking off, authorities said.

The first responder followed Tilly while notifying deputies which direction he was walking when the suspect turned and lunged at him with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tilley then ran through the woods toward his home on Fort Dobbs Road, authorities said.

A witness called authorities to tell them where Tilley was at. When he heard this, he threatened to kill her because he did not want to go back to jail, according to law enforcement.

Deputies arrived as Tilley went into his home. A family member unsuccessfully tried to detain him, at which time a deputy used a Taser and was able to take him into custody without a further struggle, authorities said.

Tilley said the stab wound was self-inflicted, a press release stated. He was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries and arrested on Oct. 7 following his release.

He is charged with felony assault on emergency personnel, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor community threats.

