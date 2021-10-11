NC DHHS Flu
Human remains found in woods in Burke County, authorities say

Authorities and the medical examiner arrived on the scene and verified the remains were human, according to law enforcement.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(123RF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DREXEL, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway after Burke County authorities said human remains were found over the weekend.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to 3500 block of Oak Drive in Drexel are residents found what appeared to be human remains in the woods around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Authorities and the medical examiner arrived on the scene and verified the remains were human, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation recovered the remains, which will be submitted for forensic analysis, a press release stated.

Burke County investigators are looking into reports of missing persons in the area over the past several months.

No other information was immediately available.

