Honoring her legacy: One year after her death, Charlotte community remembers Judy Williams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members and the family of Judy Williams celebrated her life Sunday afternoon in Charlotte with a balloon release.

“It says even after a year that people have not forgotten her. It says a lot to me that people remember what she did for them that she was there for them when they needed her,” said her son David Howard.

Williams, the co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOM-O), died Oct. 10, 2020, after a battle with lung cancer. A selfless life dedicated to stopping the violence in Charlotte.

“She was just that person you could always call. You know, no matter what, grandma made it happen,” said Alashya Harris, Williams’ granddaughter.

Surrounding her grave site, memories were shared about Williams and her love for helping families across Charlotte.

“All of us here, she touched our lives one way or another. It’s just our token of appreciation and giving back to her,” said Mario Black, Founder of Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury.

Williams’ legacy in the community lives on through MOM-O. She co-founded the organization after losing her goddaughter to violence in 1993.

From providing resources to candlelight vigils, they are there for families of homicide victims.

“It’s heartbreaking that the homicides are still happening...every week, some every day, it’s heartbreaking. But Ms. Judy left a legacy and we got to keep working. We got to keep getting out here in the community,” said Genicia Hairston with MOM-O.

As the balloons soared to the skies Sunday afternoon, there were tears and hugs.

“Mrs. Judy was a huge impact. It means no matter how many homicides we get we are still going love on these families, be supportive of these families,” added Hairston.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.