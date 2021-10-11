NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott issues new order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including for private employers

Order expands previous mandate bans to include “any individual, including an employee or a consumer”
(Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune)
By Brad Burt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued another executive order, saying now that “no entity” can mandate receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Executive Order GA-40, issued Monday, states receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine “by any individual, including an employee or a consumer,” cannot be mandated when the individual objects “for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”

The governor also submitted a letter to the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate calling for laws to ban expanded federal vaccine mandates.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” said Governor Abbott.

This new order echoes similar language in Abbott’s previous order issued in July, GA-38, suspending part of Texas Health and Safety Code that gave health authorities supervisory authority and control over the administration of communicable disease control measures, in order to declare COVID-19 vaccines cannot be compelled by governmental entities.

The governor’s latest order sets up conflict with recent federal action from the Biden Administration, in the form of sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

As part of a plan issued by President Joe Biden on September 9, including his own executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers, the President stated the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated, or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.

Read Abbott’s full Executive Order GA-40, below:

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Deputy William (Billy) Marshall
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide
A rollover crash has shut down NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte early Monday morning.
One killed in rollover crash on NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte, impairment suspected

Latest News

Colin Webster and his wife Emiliana wanted to conserve this property in order to ensure that...
Three Rivers Land Trust Conserves 40 acres of Wetlands and Hardwoods in Moore County
ElevateNC is a program designed to strengthen members’ leadership capacity to focus...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. named to ElevateNC
CHA and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) were the only...
Cabarrus Health Alliance receives CDC funding to launch Community Health Worker program
Connie Snyder, a 10-year Salisbury veteran, has been promoted to Deputy City Clerk.
Salisbury names Snyder as Deputy City Clerk
This event is for Kannapolis residents only.
Kannapolis will host free document shredding event this Saturday