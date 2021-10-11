First Alert: Unseasonably warm temperatures all week

This article has 235 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 10 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures this week, both by day and at night, will remain well above the averages of 75° and 52°.

And while we’ll remain warm all week, we’ll also remain dry. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for a small shower chance.

Unseasonably warm all week long

Very low rain chances in the forecast

No cool weather until Sunday

Low clouds this morning will break and mix in with more sunshine for the afternoon hours with warm readings in the upper 70s.

Patchy clouds and fog may redevelop tonight with mild lows near 60°.

Dry and warm conditions will continue Tuesday through Friday, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front will move across the region on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for a few showers. At this point, Saturday does not look like a washout, however, you may need a rain jacket or umbrella for a little while. Saturday will remain warm, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with cooler afternoon high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Cooler temperatures are expected next week with more of a fall feel to the air.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

