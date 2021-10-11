NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Unseasonably warm temperatures all week

And while we’ll remain warm all week, we’ll also remain dry.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures this week, both by day and at night, will remain well above the averages of 75° and 52°.

And while we’ll remain warm all week, we’ll also remain dry. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for a small shower chance.

  • Unseasonably warm all week long
  • Very low rain chances in the forecast
  • No cool weather until Sunday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Low clouds this morning will break and mix in with more sunshine for the afternoon hours with warm readings in the upper 70s.

Patchy clouds and fog may redevelop tonight with mild lows near 60°.

Dry and warm conditions will continue Tuesday through Friday, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Temperatures this week, both by day and at night, will remain well above the averages of 75° and 52°.(Source: WBTV)

A cold front will move across the region on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for a few showers. At this point, Saturday does not look like a washout, however, you may need a rain jacket or umbrella for a little while. Saturday will remain warm, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with cooler afternoon high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Cooler temperatures are expected next week with more of a fall feel to the air.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

