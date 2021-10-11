Community to say final goodbyes to CMPD veteran Ofc. Julio Herrera

This article has 170 words with a read time of approximately 51 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The community is coming together Monday to honor a well-known officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who died last week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera. (Source: CMPD via Twitter)

The tribute for CMPD Ofc. Julio Herrera began with a procession past Ardrey Kell High School.

.@charlottefire preparing a huge American flag ahead of Officer Herrera’s funeral procession past Ardrey Kell High School. Covering for @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Dz6rHKJnOT — Corey Schmidt (@ChiaroscuroTV) October 11, 2021

Herrera worked as a school resource officer there for 15 years.

There has been no official word on how Herrera died. However, WBTV’s news partners with The Charlotte Observer report his wife posted on Facebook he had been battling COVID-19.

Herrera was with the CMPD for 28 years and was set to retire this February. He was one of the longest-serving school resource officers in North Carolina.

The memorial started at 8:30 a.m. Monday with a processional past the high school. Then, they’ll travel down Interstate 485, Interstate 77, and Interstate 277 to First Baptist Church for his funeral at 10 a.m.

Herrera also worked at Providence High School. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

