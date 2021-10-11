NC DHHS Flu
Clouds Monday, sunshine and the 80s by mid-week

Clouds will keep temperatures at bay for the most part this afternoon, but temperatures climb quickly from here.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Near record highs are in the forecast by the end of the workweek, but they will be short-lived!

  • Cloudy, cooler today
  • Mix of sun & clouds, warm by mid-week
  • Cold front arrives this weekend

Clouds have been slow to clear today and will struggle to break this afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the low-mid 70s as a result, but dry conditions are expected to persist through the evening hours. Anticipate lingering cloud cover into Tuesday morning before sunshine returns through the daytime. Highs will start their climb upwards from there! As high pressure takes control over the work week forecast, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day as highs reach the mid 80s.

A cold front will then follow by the weekend, bringing a few showers from west to east on Saturday, and cooler temperatures by Sunday. Much more comfortable conditions then arrive as we kick off the upcoming work week. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Have a great week!

