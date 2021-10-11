NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte pharmacist seeing demand for flu shots ahead of season with loosened COVID-19 restrictions

He has a test that tells you whether you have COVID-19, or influenza A or B, which is helpful with the overlapping of symptoms between the viruses.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health experts say it is time to get your flu shot.

The 2020 flu season was mild, with many pandemic restrictions still in place, but they do not believe it will be that way this year.

East Charlotte pharmacist Greg Deese, of Oakhurst Pharmacy, says he is busy giving out flu shots to people of all ages.

He is also testing people for it.

He has a test that tells you whether you have COVID-19, or influenza A or B, which is helpful with the overlapping of symptoms between the viruses.

He says so far he’s encouraged by what he’s seeing in terms of interest in the flu shot this season.

“The flu vaccine came out a month and a half ago, and in the last couple of weeks we’ve had a big influx,” Deese told WBTV. “I think people do understand how COVID and the flu together could be a really bad thing for them to have.”

He also offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and encourages anyone who comes in and is not already vaccinated to get it.

Earlier in the pandemic, health experts had suggested that people space these vaccines out, but after further research, they’ve determined it’s safe to get it all done at the same time.

Deese says some people are opting to get both shots in the same visit, typically one in each arm.

More information is available on how to sign up for a flu shot at Oakhurst Pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Deputy William (Billy) Marshall
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office master deputy dies from battle with COVID
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide
Curtis Townsend
Neighbors question safety tactics after woman shot in Lancaster, S.C.; housing authority stays silent

Latest News

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has remained largely empty since the start of the pandemic,...
Justice delayed for thousands as N.C. courts work to clear backlog
Curtis Townsend
Neighbors question safety tactics after woman shot in Lancaster, S.C.; housing authority stays silent
Career changes made potential impact on latest job reports
Career changes could be contributing factor to stagnant hiring trends
CDC Warns of Supply Shortage for COVID-19 home tests
Demand for COVID-19 home tests are growing with shortage
18-year-old man arrested for Sunday night homicide in northeast Charlotte
18-year-old man arrested for Sunday night homicide in northeast Charlotte