Charlotte pharmacist seeing demand for flu shots ahead of season with loosened COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health experts say it is time to get your flu shot.

The 2020 flu season was mild, with many pandemic restrictions still in place, but they do not believe it will be that way this year.

East Charlotte pharmacist Greg Deese, of Oakhurst Pharmacy, says he is busy giving out flu shots to people of all ages.

He is also testing people for it.

He has a test that tells you whether you have COVID-19, or influenza A or B, which is helpful with the overlapping of symptoms between the viruses.

He says so far he’s encouraged by what he’s seeing in terms of interest in the flu shot this season.

“The flu vaccine came out a month and a half ago, and in the last couple of weeks we’ve had a big influx,” Deese told WBTV. “I think people do understand how COVID and the flu together could be a really bad thing for them to have.”

He also offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and encourages anyone who comes in and is not already vaccinated to get it.

Earlier in the pandemic, health experts had suggested that people space these vaccines out, but after further research, they’ve determined it’s safe to get it all done at the same time.

Deese says some people are opting to get both shots in the same visit, typically one in each arm.

More information is available on how to sign up for a flu shot at Oakhurst Pharmacy.

