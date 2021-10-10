NC DHHS Flu
Union County deputies find missing 78-year-old man safe following search

The investigation took place in the 4100 block of Forest Drive for Larry Dale Cunningham, who has been diagnosed with dementia.
Larry Cunningham. Photo from UCSO
Larry Cunningham. Photo from UCSO(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies have safely found a missing 78-year-old man in Monroe, N.C.

Cunning was transported to a local hospital to be treated for dehydration.

Cunningham was last season Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

“Residents should expect a large law enforcement presence in the area during this search. Deputies are currently searching the area using bloodhounds and a drone with thermal imaging capabilities,” the Sherriff’s Office said.

