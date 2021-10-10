Union County deputies find missing 78-year-old man safe following search

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies have safely found a missing 78-year-old man in Monroe, N.C.

The investigation took place in the 4100 block of Forest Drive for Larry Dale Cunningham, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Cunning was transported to a local hospital to be treated for dehydration.

Cunningham was last season Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Mr. Larry D. Cunningham has been located by a UCSO K-9 team. Mr. Cunningham has been transported to a local hospital for treatment due to dehydration. The K-9 teams involved are pictured below. pic.twitter.com/LEQcB5cnZx — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) October 10, 2021

“Residents should expect a large law enforcement presence in the area during this search. Deputies are currently searching the area using bloodhounds and a drone with thermal imaging capabilities,” the Sherriff’s Office said.

