NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sunday Evening Weather Update: Warmer temperatures for the work week

WBTV Oct. 10 7 day forecast
WBTV Oct. 10 7 day forecast(WBTV)
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures will range from around 80 to 85 degrees Monday through Friday, with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible across the WBTV viewing area on Monday, yet most folks will stay dry all week. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for scattered rain showers.

  • Warm and dry Monday through Friday.
  • Cold front brings scattered rain showers for Saturday.
  • Cooler temperatures Sunday into next week.

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees for Charlotte, and low to mid 50s for the mountains.

Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will continue for the week ahead, with a stray shower possible for Monday. Monday afternoon will feature high temperatures around 80 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.

WBTV Tomorrow's Forecast Oct. 10
WBTV Tomorrow's Forecast Oct. 10(WBTV)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop Tuesday through Friday, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The mountains can expect afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s.

A cold front will move across the region on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. At this point, Saturday does not look like a washout, yet you may need a rain jacket or umbrella for a little while. Saturday will remain warm, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, and 60s for the mountains.

LIVE Weather Radar

Cooler temperatures are expected next week, with more of a fall feel.

For the tropics, we are keeping a watch on a low-pressure system offshore of the Outer Banks. This system is not likely to become tropical, yet it will continue to create a rough surf for beaches along the Carolina coast, and provide some passing rain showers.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your week ahead!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory lifted for Lenoir and Caldwell Co.
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument

Latest News

Today's forecast
The sun returns - and so does the warmth!
The sun returns, and so does the warmth.
First Alert Weather: The sun returns - and so does the warmth!
Today's forecast
Last day for showers - then warmth kicks back in!
A few showers are possible, but the heavy rain is on the way out.
First Alert Weather: Last day for showers - then warmth kicks back in!