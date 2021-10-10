Sunday Evening Weather Update: Warmer temperatures for the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures will range from around 80 to 85 degrees Monday through Friday, with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible across the WBTV viewing area on Monday, yet most folks will stay dry all week. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for scattered rain showers.

Warm and dry Monday through Friday.

Cold front brings scattered rain showers for Saturday.

Cooler temperatures Sunday into next week.

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees for Charlotte, and low to mid 50s for the mountains.

Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will continue for the week ahead, with a stray shower possible for Monday. Monday afternoon will feature high temperatures around 80 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop Tuesday through Friday, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The mountains can expect afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s.

A cold front will move across the region on Saturday, bringing our next best chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. At this point, Saturday does not look like a washout, yet you may need a rain jacket or umbrella for a little while. Saturday will remain warm, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, and 60s for the mountains.

Cooler temperatures are expected next week, with more of a fall feel.

For the tropics, we are keeping a watch on a low-pressure system offshore of the Outer Banks. This system is not likely to become tropical, yet it will continue to create a rough surf for beaches along the Carolina coast, and provide some passing rain showers.

Enjoy your week ahead!

