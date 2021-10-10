NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

The sun returns - and so does the warmth!

First Alert Weather: Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a mainly cloudy Saturday, Sunday brings a return of the sun!

  • Plenty of sun
  • Highs return to the mid-80s
  • Very little rain in sight

This week, we return to our dry and warm pattern. Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s. I don’t think you’ll have to worry about any rain. All of that will remain well to our east. Just off the NC/SC coast, there’s a disturbance with about a 50/50 chance of tropical development over the next few days. Whether it gets a name or not won’t make much difference. It doesn’t have the potential to be very strong, but it will bring periods of rain and gusty winds to the Carolina beaches through the beginning of the week.

Monday and Tuesday will be quiet around here. Highs will hover close to 80 degrees. There’s only about a 10 percent chance for rain.

High temperatures this week
High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

The rest of the week looks downright warm. Highs will be running about 10 degrees above average in the mid-80s. There’s very little chance for rain. By next weekend, a cold front will move through and that could finally take our temperatures back to the 70s - where they should be in mid-October.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory lifted for Lenoir and Caldwell Co.
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument
A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church,...
Report: White House condemns N.C. lieutenant governor’s statements about LGBTQ issues
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte

Latest News

The sun returns, and so does the warmth.
First Alert Weather: The sun returns - and so does the warmth!
Today's forecast
Last day for showers - then warmth kicks back in!
A few showers are possible, but the heavy rain is on the way out.
First Alert Weather: Last day for showers - then warmth kicks back in!
Good Question: When is the best time to see fall foliage?
Good Question: When is the best time to see fall foliage?