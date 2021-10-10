The sun returns - and so does the warmth!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a mainly cloudy Saturday, Sunday brings a return of the sun!

Plenty of sun

Highs return to the mid-80s

Very little rain in sight

This week, we return to our dry and warm pattern. Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s. I don’t think you’ll have to worry about any rain. All of that will remain well to our east. Just off the NC/SC coast, there’s a disturbance with about a 50/50 chance of tropical development over the next few days. Whether it gets a name or not won’t make much difference. It doesn’t have the potential to be very strong, but it will bring periods of rain and gusty winds to the Carolina beaches through the beginning of the week.

Monday and Tuesday will be quiet around here. Highs will hover close to 80 degrees. There’s only about a 10 percent chance for rain.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

The rest of the week looks downright warm. Highs will be running about 10 degrees above average in the mid-80s. There’s very little chance for rain. By next weekend, a cold front will move through and that could finally take our temperatures back to the 70s - where they should be in mid-October.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

