Sam Darnold throws three picks, Eagles come back to top Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles battled back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 on Sunday and snap a three-game losing streak.

Carolina led 15-6 at halftime but after T.J. Edwards blocked a Panthers (3-2) punt with just under five minutes to play in the game, Hurts scored on a 6-yard run-pass option with 2:38 left to give the Eagles (2-3) their first lead of the game.

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, and sacked three times as the Panthers offense struggled against a Philadelphia defense that allowed 83 points and 851 yards in the previous two games.

When Darnold had a chance to drive Carolina down the field to retake the lead or put the team in field goal territory, he threw his third pick, allowing the Eagles to hold on to the win.

Behind poor offensive line play once again, and more struggles from wide receiver Robby Anderson, the Panthers managed just one field goal in the second half.

The defense gave Carolina’s offense plenty of opportunities, including a forced fumble and interception by Donte Jackson on back-to-back defensive drives, and two sacks from Haason Reddick, but they failed to put any points on the board.

The Panthers were without running back Christian McCaffrey for the second straight week due to a hamstring injury and rookie Chuba Hubbard started in his place, running for a career-high 101 yards on 24 carries.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez connected on all three of his field goals for Carolina, with his longest coming from 50 yards. In the first quarter, rookie tight end Tommy Tremble scored his first receiving touchdown of the season.

The Panthers will return home to play the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.