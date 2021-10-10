Police investigating south Charlotte homicide

This article has 100 words with a read time of approximately 30 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead after a shooting in a south Charlotte business park Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were dispatched to the 10800 block of Southern Loop Boulevard, close to railroad tracks that cut through the loop, just before 11 p.m. Oct. 9.

When they arrived, they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the man dead on scene.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

