NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police investigating south Charlotte homicide

The victim was pronounced dead on scene
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
The victim was pronounced dead on scene(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 100 words with a read time of approximately 30 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead after a shooting in a south Charlotte business park Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were dispatched to the 10800 block of Southern Loop Boulevard, close to railroad tracks that cut through the loop, just before 11 p.m. Oct. 9.

When they arrived, they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the man dead on scene.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory lifted for Lenoir and Caldwell Co.
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument
A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church,...
Report: White House condemns N.C. lieutenant governor’s statements about LGBTQ issues
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte

Latest News

Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument
Salisbury woman runs Boston Marathon at home
Salisbury woman runs Boston Marathon at home
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods