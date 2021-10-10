Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot

NC DHHS Flu
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just after 4 p.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a single vehicle in the parking lot of the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel.
By WBTV Web Staff and Courtney Cole
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pineville police are investigating after a child was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just after 4 p.m. saying that a pedestrian was struck by a single vehicle in the parking lot of the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel.

Officials say the nine-year-old boy was riding his bike in the parking lot when he was hit. Officials say the child lived at the hotel with his family later died at a local hospital.

“Every single effort was made to save that young man’s life but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital,” Copley said.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police during the investigation.

“I saw this kid like every day on the bike. He was just an innocent, sweet little kid. It’s just heartbreaking to see he’s not here anymore,” said Candra Butler who lives at the hotel.

Copley says chaplains were on site helping police, paramedics, and residents who witnessed the crash and assisted with trying to save the child.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not said if speed was a factor.

“With anything in parking lots you always want to take extra precautions when you drive through parking lots,” Copley said. “There are adequate speed bumps behind us here at the Suburban Lodge, but we don’t have all the facts right now regarding the actual incident so we’re withholding judgment right now.”

Candra Butler, who has lived here six months, says drivers speed in the parking almost every day.

“This could’ve been prevented. It’s like a nine-year-old kid who got ran over by a truck and that’s totally unacceptable. It’s uncalled for just due to people speeding,” Butler said.

Butler hopes people pay more attention and that a safer area can be built to protect children and adults who play and ride bikes outside the hotel.

“Maybe a bike lane would be sufficient for the safety or maybe they just need a designated area for the kids to play in because they have nowhere to play at except for in the parking lot,” Butler said.

Police are still investigating the details of this incident.

This is a developing story.

