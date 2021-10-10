NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Larson wins Charlotte Roval as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

Chase Elliott (9) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing race at Charlotte Motor...
Chase Elliott (9) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. Larson’s victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated.

Elliott was nearly sabotaged as Kevin Harvick sought payback from their feud three weeks ago.

Harvick wrecked Elliott, but it came back around when Harvick wrecked himself out of the playoffs as Elliott later closed in on his bumper.

“As far as Kevin goes, I just want to wish them a merry offseason and a happy Christmas,” Elliott said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory lifted for Lenoir and Caldwell Co.
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek...
Sam Darnold throws three picks, Eagles come back to top Panthers
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team runs Turkish GP, Bottas gets win for Mercedes
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team runs Turkish GP, Bottas gets win for Mercedes
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
AJ Allmendinger remains perfect on The Roval with 3rd win
Weddington continues to play impressive football in their first year in 4A as they beat Porter...
Weddington at Porter Ridge