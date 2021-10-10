NC DHHS Flu
Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured

This incident remains under investigation
(Source: Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead and another fighting for her life after a head-on collision occurred last night in York County, S.C.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Rolesha Spears was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77. Around 12:30 a.m., troopers say Spears struck a 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on near mile marker 80.

Spears was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

All three passengers in the 2015 Chrysler were pronounced dead on scene. All three were wearing seatbelts.

This incident remains under investigation.

