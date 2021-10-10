NC DHHS Flu
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state population.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The 2020 U.S. Census numbers mean less state funding for 35 of South Carolina’s 46 counties.

South Carolina grew 10.7% from 2010 to 2020, so only counties that grew faster than that rate will see more money.

Those 11 counties are: Horry, Berkeley, York, Greenville, Charleston, Spartanburg, Lancaster, Dorchester, Beaufort, Lexington and Jasper counties. So even some counties that grew in population, like Richland or Oconee, will still see their share of the state funding pie reduced.

South Carolina lawmakers did put in place a new program to offset some losses in slow-growing, more rural counties.

