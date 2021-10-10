NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

The cause of death is unknown.
Blue Ridge Parkway
Blue Ridge Parkway(Blue Ridge Parkway)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 82 words with a read time of approximately 24 seconds.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found Saturday afternoon off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to the National Park Service, dispatchers received reports from a park visitor of a body near one of the parkway’s overlooks around 1:14 p.m. Oct. 9.

Law enforcement rangers found a deceased male five minutes later, located below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8.

Cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is underway led by NPS Investigative Services Branch with assistance from NC State Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory lifted for Lenoir and Caldwell Co.
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument
A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church,...
Report: White House condemns N.C. lieutenant governor’s statements about LGBTQ issues
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte

Latest News

Pineville police are investigating after a child was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday...
9-year-old struck, killed by car
https://www.ladyrens.com/fall-treats
Lady Ren is in the kitchen making Spooky treats
Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured
The victim was pronounced dead on scene
Police investigating south Charlotte homicide