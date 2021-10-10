Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

This article has 82 words with a read time of approximately 24 seconds.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found Saturday afternoon off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to the National Park Service, dispatchers received reports from a park visitor of a body near one of the parkway’s overlooks around 1:14 p.m. Oct. 9.

Law enforcement rangers found a deceased male five minutes later, located below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8.

Cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is underway led by NPS Investigative Services Branch with assistance from NC State Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.

