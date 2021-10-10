NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Average US price of gas up by 6 cents per gallon to $3.31

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon. (Phil Anderson/WIBW, file photo)(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.

That’s $1.07 more than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory lifted for Lenoir and Caldwell Co.
Curtis Townsend
Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument
Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured
A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church,...
Report: White House condemns N.C. lieutenant governor’s statements about LGBTQ issues

Latest News

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
FILE - The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney,...
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for The Beatles breakup